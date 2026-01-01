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<div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=text-gray-700 leading-relaxed whitespace-pre-line data-v-bcb8a8f8=>NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</div></div><div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=flex items-center gap-3 mb-5 data-v-bcb8a8f8=> </div></div>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
14450653

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1784216866242
  2. 1784216866703
  3. 1784216867134
  4. 1784216867585
  5. 1784216868041
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
210,000KM
VIN JM1BL1UF2C1509915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
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905-332-XXXX

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905-332-8575

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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2012 Mazda MAZDA3