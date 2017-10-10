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<div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=text-gray-700 leading-relaxed whitespace-pre-line data-v-bcb8a8f8=>NO ACCIDENTS!! GOOD MILEAGE!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, BLUETOOTH, WHEEL COVERS, CLOTH INTERIOR, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A GLASS RECORD ON 10/10/17 FOR $930 AND A GLASS RECORD ON 5/16/23 FOR $948.</div></div><div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=flex items-center gap-3 mb-5 data-v-bcb8a8f8=> </div></div>

2015 Nissan Rogue

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
14450614

2015 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1784214622151
  2. 1784214622640
  3. 1784214623106
  4. 1784214623573
  5. 1784214624041
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT1FC885548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! GOOD MILEAGE!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, BLUETOOTH, WHEEL COVERS, CLOTH INTERIOR, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A GLASS RECORD ON 10/10/17 FOR $930 AND A GLASS RECORD ON 5/16/23 FOR $948. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
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905-332-XXXX

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905-332-8575

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$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2015 Nissan Rogue