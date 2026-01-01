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2013 Honda CR-V

296,863 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD *ONE Owner

Watch This Vehicle
14493622

2013 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD *ONE Owner

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
296,863KM
VIN 2HKRM4H33DH112026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 296,863 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX

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905-412-3805

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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2013 Honda CR-V