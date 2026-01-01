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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*23 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*LOW KMS* </span><span>Very Clean Jeep Wrangler Sahara</span><span> 4WD 3.6L V6 with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: , Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Fog Light, Heated Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2013 Jeep Wrangler

147,610 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA V6 4WD 6/SHIFT CERTIFIED *23 SERVICE* NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14228165

2013 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA V6 4WD 6/SHIFT CERTIFIED *23 SERVICE* NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,610KM
VIN 1c4ajwbg3dl617654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A4078
  • Mileage 147,610 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*23 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 3.6L V6 with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: , Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Fog Light, Heated Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Jeep Wrangler