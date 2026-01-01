$15,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD
2014 Honda CR-V
LX 4WD
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
135,317KM
VIN 2HKRM4H33EH105692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1107
- Mileage 135,317 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$15,495
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2014 Honda CR-V