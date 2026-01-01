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2014 Honda CR-V

135,317 KM

Details Features

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14099191

2014 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,317KM
VIN 2HKRM4H33EH105692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1107
  • Mileage 135,317 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-3805

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$15,495

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2014 Honda CR-V