$26,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Edge
SEL *LEATHER
2024 Ford Edge
SEL *LEATHER
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
95,375KM
VIN 2FMPK4J93RBA51948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1115
- Mileage 95,375 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$26,495
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2024 Ford Edge