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2024 Ford Edge

95,375 KM

Details Features

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Edge

SEL *LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
14099194

2024 Ford Edge

SEL *LEATHER

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,375KM
VIN 2FMPK4J93RBA51948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1115
  • Mileage 95,375 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$26,495

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2024 Ford Edge