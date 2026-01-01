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2014 RAM 1500

231,889 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

2WD Reg Cab 120.5"

Watch This Vehicle
13993080

2014 RAM 1500

2WD Reg Cab 120.5"

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

519-477-3939

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
231,889KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR6AT5EG324092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 231,889 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
25C
AJH
ALB
DG1
EZH
PX8
TXX8
WHE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-477-XXXX

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519-477-3939

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

519-477-3939

2014 RAM 1500