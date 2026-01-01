$12,995+ taxes & licensing
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2014 RAM 1500
2WD Reg Cab 120.5"
2014 RAM 1500
2WD Reg Cab 120.5"
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
519-477-3939
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
231,889KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6JR6AT5EG324092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 231,889 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
-EXTAX
25C
AJH
ALB
DG1
EZH
PX8
TXX8
WHE
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
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$12,995
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Brettons Imports Inc.
519-477-3939
2014 RAM 1500