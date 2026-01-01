Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

197,335 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
13993086

2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

519-477-3939

  1. 1777251351
  2. 1777251351
  3. 1777251351
  4. 1777251349
  5. 1777251349
  6. 1777251350
  7. 1777251350
  8. 1777251351
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
197,335KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFP6J1186158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 197,335 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
1WT
93G
A18
AS5
ATG
C60
GAZ
K34
LV1
MYD
N33
U0F
YA2
ZLP
ZQ3
ZW9
ZY1

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.

Used 2014 RAM 1500 2WD Reg Cab 120.5
2014 RAM 1500 2WD Reg Cab 120.5" 231,889 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat 233,789 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Extended length for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Extended length 147,568 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brettons Imports Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-477-XXXX

(click to show)

519-477-3939

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

519-477-3939

2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van