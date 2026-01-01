$16,995+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
519-477-3939
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
197,335KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFP6J1186158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 197,335 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
-EXTAX
1WT
93G
A18
AS5
ATG
C60
GAZ
K34
LV1
MYD
N33
U0F
YA2
ZLP
ZQ3
ZW9
ZY1
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
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519-477-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
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Brettons Imports Inc.
519-477-3939
2018 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van