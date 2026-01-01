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2015 Chevrolet Traverse

235,778 KM

Details Features

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LS

Watch This Vehicle
14188811

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LS

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

519-477-3939

  1. 1780263859381
  2. 1780263859963
  3. 1780263860425
  4. 1780263860959
  5. 1780263861447
  6. 1780263861928
  7. 1780263862372
  8. 1780263862826
  9. 1780263863267
Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
235,778KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GNKVFED7FJ213563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 235,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
1LS
40U
83C
ABC
AR9
IPC
K05
LLT
M7X
UI2

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
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519-477-XXXX

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519-477-3939

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$6,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

519-477-3939

2015 Chevrolet Traverse