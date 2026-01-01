Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Acadia

206,143 KM

Details Features

$11,898

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle
14432251

2017 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

519-477-3939

  1. 1783966376723
  2. 1783966377306
  3. 1783966377790
  4. 1783966378265
  5. 1783966378728
  6. 1783966379171
  7. 1783966379612
  8. 1783966380039
  9. 1783966380467
  10. 1783966380915
  11. 1783966381370
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
206,143KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKKNTLS5HZ227933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.

Used 2018 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sdn Luxury FWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sdn Luxury FWD 98,446 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS 235,778 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 52,155 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brettons Imports Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-477-XXXX

(click to show)

519-477-3939

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,898

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

519-477-3939

2017 GMC Acadia