<div>Hello selling 2015 FORD FUSION TITANIUM,reliable car, automatic transmission, Clean title, ready to go, in great condition, Heated seats, very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, leather seats, Panoramic sunroof, and soo many more options, For only $10,499 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & licensing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.</div><div> (Ahmad) 6476278748 </div><div> 1world motors Inc. </div><div> 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</div>

144,877 KM

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,877KM
VIN 3FA6P0D90FR284971

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,877 KM

Hello selling 2015 FORD FUSION TITANIUM,reliable car, automatic transmission, Clean title, ready to go, in great condition, Heated seats, very smooth drive, chilled ac, power windows, power locks, leather seats, Panoramic sunroof, and soo many more options, For only $10,499 plus $299 for safety certification plus HST & licensing. To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact.
(Ahmad) 6476278748  1world motors Inc.  1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

