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<p><strong>2015 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 CARGO VAN</strong> <strong>DIESEL | NO ACCIDENTS | 135,900 KM</strong></p><p>Beautiful 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van with only 135,900 km. No accidents, diesel engine, and excellent cargo space. A strong, reliable, and practical work van, perfect for contractors, deliveries, trades, fleet use, or business operations.</p><p><strong>AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></p><p><strong>CARGO VAN</strong> <strong>2500 SERIES</strong></p><p><strong>SPACIOUS CARGO AREA</strong> <strong>HIGH ROOF / WORK VAN PRACTICALITY</strong></p><p><strong>POWER WINDOWS</strong></p><p><strong>POWER LOCKS</strong></p><p><strong>AIR CONDITIONING</strong></p><p><strong>CRUISE CONTROL</strong></p><p><strong>BACKUP CAMERA</strong></p><p><strong>BLUETOOTH</strong></p><p><strong>SLIDING SIDE DOOR</strong> <strong>REAR CARGO DOORS</strong></p><p><strong>EXCELLENT WORK VAN</strong> <strong>READY FOR BUSINESS</strong></p><p>A clean and dependable diesel Sprinter with great mileage for the year and plenty of cargo room for work or commercial use.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

135,900 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans RWD 2500 144"

Watch This Vehicle
14163253

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans RWD 2500 144"

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BE7DC7F5984809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 135,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 CARGO VAN DIESEL | NO ACCIDENTS | 135,900 KM

Beautiful 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van with only 135,900 km. No accidents, diesel engine, and excellent cargo space. A strong, reliable, and practical work van, perfect for contractors, deliveries, trades, fleet use, or business operations.

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

CARGO VAN 2500 SERIES

SPACIOUS CARGO AREA HIGH ROOF / WORK VAN PRACTICALITY

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

AIR CONDITIONING

CRUISE CONTROL

BACKUP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH

SLIDING SIDE DOOR REAR CARGO DOORS

EXCELLENT WORK VAN READY FOR BUSINESS

A clean and dependable diesel Sprinter with great mileage for the year and plenty of cargo room for work or commercial use.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter