$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Vans RWD 2500 144"
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Vans RWD 2500 144"
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 135,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 CARGO VAN DIESEL | NO ACCIDENTS | 135,900 KM
Beautiful 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van with only 135,900 km. No accidents, diesel engine, and excellent cargo space. A strong, reliable, and practical work van, perfect for contractors, deliveries, trades, fleet use, or business operations.
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
CARGO VAN 2500 SERIES
SPACIOUS CARGO AREA HIGH ROOF / WORK VAN PRACTICALITY
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
BACKUP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
SLIDING SIDE DOOR REAR CARGO DOORS
EXCELLENT WORK VAN READY FOR BUSINESS
A clean and dependable diesel Sprinter with great mileage for the year and plenty of cargo room for work or commercial use.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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888-996-6510