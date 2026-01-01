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2015 Kia Sorento

199,969 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Sorento

SX V6 AWD *NO Accident

Watch This Vehicle
14493613

2015 Kia Sorento

SX V6 AWD *NO Accident

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
199,969KM
VIN 5XYKWDA75FG573084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1172
  • Mileage 199,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX

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905-412-3805

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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2015 Kia Sorento