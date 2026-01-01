2015 Lexus IS

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*26 SERVICE RECORDS*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT with Automatic Transmission. Silver </span><span>on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Blind Spot Indicators, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Shifter Paddles, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2015 Lexus IS

155,540 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Lexus IS

350 AWD CERTIFIED *26 SERVICE RECORDS*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14451520

2015 Lexus IS

350 AWD CERTIFIED *26 SERVICE RECORDS*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,540KM
VIN JTHCE1D26F5009604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4199
  • Mileage 155,540 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*26 SERVICE RECORDS*2ND SET WINTER ON RIMS* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Blind Spot Indicators, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Shifter Paddles, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 Lexus IS