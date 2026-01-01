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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* <span>Nice Clean </span><span>Jeep Compass </span><span>LIMITED </span><span>2.4L 4Cyl 4X4 with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation system, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Roof, </span><span>Cruise</span><span> Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.</span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2018 Jeep Compass

155,030 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14451526

2018 Jeep Compass

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,030KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB4JT412675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A4241
  • Mileage 155,030 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean Jeep Compass LIMITED 2.4L 4Cyl 4X4 with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation system, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control, Keyless, Fog lights, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Jeep Compass