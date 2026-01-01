$15,595+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW 2 Series
228i xDrive M-PKG COUPE SULEV CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2016 BMW 2 Series
228i xDrive M-PKG COUPE SULEV CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$15,595
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 121,710 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*2NSD SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean M-Sport Package AWD BMW 230i XDrive 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Red on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio Harman/Kardon System, Heated Steering Wheels, Back Parking sensors, Privacy Rear Glass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
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Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Windows
Convenience
Additional Features
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255