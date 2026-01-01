2016 BMW 2 Series

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*2NSD SET WINTER ON ALLOYS<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean M-Sport Package AWD </span><span>BMW 230i XDrive 2.0L with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> Red </span><span>on White </span><span>Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, </span><span>Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push to Start, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio Harman/Kardon System, Heated Steering Wheels, Back Parking sensors, Privacy Rear Glass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2016 BMW 2 Series

121,710 KM

Details Description Features

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2016 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive M-PKG COUPE SULEV CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14422194

2016 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive M-PKG COUPE SULEV CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
121,710KM
VIN WBA1G9C55GV726202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 121,710 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*2NSD SET WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean M-Sport Package AWD BMW 230i XDrive 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Red on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio Harman/Kardon System, Heated Steering Wheels, Back Parking sensors, Privacy Rear Glass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2016 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive M-PKG COUPE SULEV CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 121,710 KM $15,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$15,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 BMW 2 Series