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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS*<span> Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 2.0L 4Cyl Eco-Boost with Automatic Transmission. </span>BEIGE<span> on BLACK Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Controls, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Back Up Camera, Shifter Paddles, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2018 Ford Edge

66,800 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD CERTIFIED * LOW KMS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14422200

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD CERTIFIED * LOW KMS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,800KM
VIN 2FMPK4J90JBB97115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,800 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 2.0L 4Cyl Eco-Boost with Automatic Transmission. BEIGE on BLACK Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Controls, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Back Up Camera, Shifter Paddles, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Ford Edge