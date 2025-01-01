Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Audi A4 S-LINE 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission Has Navigation, Sunroof and Heated Power Leather front Seats. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Sunroof, Reverse Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Audi A4

149,280 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
149,280KM
VIN WAUENAF47HN071621

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,280 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Audi A4 S-LINE 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission Has Navigation, Sunroof and Heated Power Leather front Seats. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Sunroof, Reverse Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

