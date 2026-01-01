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2018 Cadillac XTS
4dr Sdn Luxury FWD
2018 Cadillac XTS
4dr Sdn Luxury FWD
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
519-477-3939
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,446KM
Good Condition
VIN 2G61M5S36J9174128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,446 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
-EXTAX
1SB
A51
AFC
C3U
FE9
GPA
IOT
LFX
M7W
MBC
PCW
PDH
R7W
RUI
RWU
S40
SAO
SFE
UEU
UFG
UHX
V33
VAV
VK3
VLI
WD0
ZCD
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
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519-477-XXXX(click to show)
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Brettons Imports Inc.
519-477-3939
2018 Cadillac XTS