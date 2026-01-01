Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Cadillac XTS

98,446 KM

Details Features

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Cadillac XTS

4dr Sdn Luxury FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14206407

2018 Cadillac XTS

4dr Sdn Luxury FWD

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

519-477-3939

  1. 1780437313
  2. 1780437313
  3. 1780437320
  4. 1780437307
  5. 1780437314
  6. 1780437800
  7. 1780437800
  8. 1780437801
  9. 1780437801
  10. 1780437800
  11. 1780437799
  12. 1780437799
  13. 1780437800
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
98,446KM
Good Condition
VIN 2G61M5S36J9174128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,446 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
1SB
A51
AFC
C3U
FE9
GPA
IOT
LFX
M7W
MBC
PCW
PDH
R7W
RUI
RWU
S40
SAO
SFE
UEU
UFG
UHX
V33
VAV
VK3
VLI
WD0
ZCD

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brettons Imports Inc.

Used 2016 Tesla Model S S for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Tesla Model S S 344,668 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr LS 235,778 KM $6,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 52,155 KM $39,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brettons Imports Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-477-XXXX

(click to show)

519-477-3939

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

519-477-3939

2018 Cadillac XTS