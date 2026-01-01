2018 RAM 2500

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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*30 SERVICE RECORDS*<span> </span><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab </span><span>6.4L HEMI</span><span> POWER WAGON with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control</span></font><font color=#333333 face=Lato, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>, Side Turning Signals, Leather Interior, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Duel Power Front Seats, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audi System, a</span></font><span>nd ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2018 RAM 2500

157,420 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14163382

2018 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
157,420KM
VIN 3C6TR5EJ6JG110220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,420 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*30 SERVICE RECORDS* Clean Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab 6.4L HEMI POWER WAGON with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Leather Interior, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Duel Power Front Seats, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Side Running Boards, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audi System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 RAM 2500