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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS*<span> </span><span>Limited Edition, Gorgeous Toyota 4-Runner inside out. 4X4 V6 4.0L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium comfort. Well maintained vehicle. Black On Brown Leather Interior, Loaded with Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated & Cooling Ventilated Leather Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Wood Interior, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, and much more. </span></p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><p><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span> </p>

2018 Toyota 4Runner

113,630 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14438080

2018 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,630KM
VIN JTEBU5JR9J5517532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4155
  • Mileage 113,630 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS* Limited Edition, Gorgeous Toyota 4-Runner inside out. 4X4 V6 4.0L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium comfort. Well maintained vehicle. Black On Brown Leather Interior, Loaded with Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated & Cooling Ventilated Leather Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Fog Lights, Wood Interior, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, and much more.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Seating

7 PASSENGER
5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota 4Runner