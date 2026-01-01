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<p>*SAFETY INCLUED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Very Clean Volkswagen R 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl AWD with 6 Speed Manual/Shift Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, AUX, AC, Heated Front Sport Leather Seats, Alloys, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Indicators, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2018 Volkswagen Golf

163,180 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R PREMIUM 6 SPD/SHFT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14163592

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R PREMIUM 6 SPD/SHFT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
163,180KM
VIN WVWWF7AU5JW197331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3971
  • Mileage 163,180 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Volkswagen R 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl AWD with 6 Speed Manual/Shift Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, AUX, AC, Heated Front Sport Leather Seats, Alloys, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Indicators, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Volkswagen Golf