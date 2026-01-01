$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R PREMIUM 6 SPD/SHFT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2018 Volkswagen Golf
R PREMIUM 6 SPD/SHFT CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3971
- Mileage 163,180 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Volkswagen R 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl AWD with 6 Speed Manual/Shift Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, AUX, AC, Heated Front Sport Leather Seats, Alloys, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Indicators, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
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Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255