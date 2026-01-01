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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Jeep Wrangler </span><span>UNLIMITED </span><span>4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Fog Light, Heated Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2017 Jeep Wrangler

158,480 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Jeep Wrangler

V6 UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14163391

2017 Jeep Wrangler

V6 UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
158,480KM
VIN 1C4HJWEG8HL674741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,480 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED 4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, AUX, Alloys, Direction Compass, Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Fog Light, Heated Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Jeep Wrangler