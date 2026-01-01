Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER<span>*</span><span> </span><span>Clean Mazda CX-5 2.5L AWD Sky active 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Red On Black </span><span>Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Front Heated seats, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc</span></p></pre>

2019 Mazda CX-5

194,490 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-5

TOURING SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14413695

2019 Mazda CX-5

TOURING SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 14413695
  2. 14413695
  3. 14413695
  4. 14413695
  5. 14413695
  6. 14413695
  7. 14413695
  8. 14413695
  9. 14413695
  10. 14413695
  11. 14413695
  12. 14413695
  13. 14413695
  14. 14413695
  15. 14413695
  16. 14413695
  17. 14413695
  18. 14413695
  19. 14413695
  20. 14413695
  21. 14413695
  22. 14413695
  23. 14413695
  24. 14413695
  25. 14413695
  26. 14413695
  27. 14413695
  28. 14413695
  29. 14413695
  30. 14413695
  31. 14413695
  32. 14413695
  33. 14413695
  34. 14413695
  35. 14413695
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
194,490KM
VIN JM3KFBCMXK0660557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,490 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER* Clean Mazda CX-5 2.5L AWD Sky active 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Red On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Front Heated seats, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 123,630 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 TOURING SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 TOURING SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 194,490 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*HYUNDAI MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 163,570 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Mazda CX-5