$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2020 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A4143
- Mileage 66,040 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Tesla 3 Long Range AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Accident Avoidance System, Tinted Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control;, Lane departure alert/Keep, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Indicators, Cruise Control / Auto Pilot, Back Up/Side Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seat, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
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Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
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SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
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Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
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We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
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We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
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Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
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Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Moto of Ontario
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905-281-2255