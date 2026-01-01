$51,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Tesla Model S
Performance AWD
2021 Tesla Model S
Performance AWD
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
102,588KM
VIN 5YJSA1E4XMF422839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,588 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$51,995
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2021 Tesla Model S