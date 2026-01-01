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2021 Tesla Model S

102,588 KM

Details

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model S

Performance AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14182402

2021 Tesla Model S

Performance AWD

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,588KM
VIN 5YJSA1E4XMF422839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,588 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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$51,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2021 Tesla Model S