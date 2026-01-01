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<p class=p1><span class=s1>🚗 FOR SALE: 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv – Excellent Condition</span></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>Selling my 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv in excellent condition. Luxury SUV with a smooth ride, premium interior, and all the modern features you’d expect from Audi.</span></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>✨ Highlights:<br>• Progressiv trim package<br>• Quattro AWD<br>• Panoramic sunroof<br>• Leather interior<br>• Heated seats & steering wheel<br>• Navigation system<br>• Apple CarPlay / Android Auto<br>• Backup camera & parking sensors<br>• Power liftgate<br>• Low mileage<br>• Clean title / no accidents</span></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>The vehicle has been well maintained, drives perfectly, and is very clean inside and out. Great combination of performance, comfort, and practicality.</span></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>📍 Located in Port Dover<br>💰 Asking: $39,900</span></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>BONUS: </span></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>Transferrable Platinum Mechanical Breakdown Warranty, valid until June 2029, or 110 000 KM (whichever comes first) </span></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>All Audi service records available</span></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>Windows have been tinted by Audi </span></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>Roof racks </span></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>Trunk mat, and roll-out trunk cover included. </span></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>Brand new winter tires and rims</span></p>

2022 Audi Q5

52,155 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle
14188808

2022 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

519-477-3939

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,155KM
Excellent Condition
VIN Wa1eaafy7n2111642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,155 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 FOR SALE: 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv – Excellent Condition

Selling my 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv in excellent condition. Luxury SUV with a smooth ride, premium interior, and all the modern features you’d expect from Audi.

✨ Highlights:
• Progressiv trim package
• Quattro AWD
• Panoramic sunroof
• Leather interior
• Heated seats & steering wheel
• Navigation system
• Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
• Backup camera & parking sensors
• Power liftgate
• Low mileage
• Clean title / no accidents

 

The vehicle has been well maintained, drives perfectly, and is very clean inside and out. Great combination of performance, comfort, and practicality.

 

📍 Located in Port Dover
💰 Asking: $39,900

 

BONUS:

 

Transferrable Platinum Mechanical Breakdown Warranty, valid until June 2029, or 110 000 KM (whichever comes first)

All Audi service records available

Windows have been tinted by Audi

Roof racks

Trunk mat, and roll-out trunk cover included.

Brand new winter tires and rims

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
T9T9
YS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 52,155 KM $39,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Brettons Imports Inc.

Brettons Imports Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
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519-477-3939

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$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Brettons Imports Inc.

519-477-3939

2022 Audi Q5