$39,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2022 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Brettons Imports Inc.
3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1
519-477-3939
Certified
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,155 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 FOR SALE: 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv – Excellent Condition
Selling my 2022 Audi Q5 Progressiv in excellent condition. Luxury SUV with a smooth ride, premium interior, and all the modern features you’d expect from Audi.
✨ Highlights:
• Progressiv trim package
• Quattro AWD
• Panoramic sunroof
• Leather interior
• Heated seats & steering wheel
• Navigation system
• Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
• Backup camera & parking sensors
• Power liftgate
• Low mileage
• Clean title / no accidents
The vehicle has been well maintained, drives perfectly, and is very clean inside and out. Great combination of performance, comfort, and practicality.
📍 Located in Port Dover
💰 Asking: $39,900
BONUS:
Transferrable Platinum Mechanical Breakdown Warranty, valid until June 2029, or 110 000 KM (whichever comes first)
All Audi service records available
Windows have been tinted by Audi
Roof racks
Trunk mat, and roll-out trunk cover included.
Brand new winter tires and rims
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Windows
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-477-3939