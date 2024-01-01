Menu
Previous Daily Rental

2022 Dodge Durango

55,601 KM

Details Description

$54,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Durango

R-T Plus AWD| NAV| SUNROOF| LEATHER|

2022 Dodge Durango

R-T Plus AWD| NAV| SUNROOF| LEATHER|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

55,601KM
Used
VIN 1C4SDJCT3NC230694

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DOM-230694
  • Mileage 55,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

1-888-234-7906
$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

2022 Dodge Durango