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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS<span>*</span><span> Very Clean POLESTAR 2 </span><span>LAUNCH EDITION LR AWD </span><span>with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. </span></p><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 5.69% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p>

2022 Polestar 2

77,100 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Polestar 2

LAUNCH EDITION LONF RANGE AWD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS*

Watch This Vehicle
14378881

2022 Polestar 2

LAUNCH EDITION LONF RANGE AWD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,100KM
VIN LPSED3KA4NL066874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4146
  • Mileage 77,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean POLESTAR 2 LAUNCH EDITION LR AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 5.69% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-XXXX

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905-281-2255

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 Polestar 2