$58,399+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$58,399
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
- Interior Colour BLACK SPECIAL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6T8490B
- Mileage 160,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that's as ready for adventure as you are? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle whatever you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend getaways and tough job sites. With its powerful 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive capability, you'll have the confidence to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way. The spacious SuperCrew cab ensures everyone rides in comfort, making it ideal for families or crews.
This 2017 F-150 XLT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're hauling gear, towing a trailer, or navigating off-road trails, this truck is equipped to impress. With 160,515 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures. Come on down to Winegard Ford and see why this F-150 is the smart choice for your next vehicle.
Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT truly stand out:
- FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: Conquer any terrain with enhanced off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and hill descent control.
- TRAILER TOW PACKAGE: Ready for your next big haul, this package equips you with everything you need for confident towing, including a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control.
- VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION: Stay on track and keep your hands on the wheel with the intuitive voice-activated navigation system.
- XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE: Turn heads with a sporty and stylish look, featuring unique interior finishes and eye-catching exterior accents.
- REMOTE START SYSTEM: Beat the chill or the heat by starting your truck from a distance, ensuring a comfortable cabin temperature before you even step inside.
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888-566-6828