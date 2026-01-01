XLT SPORT PACKAGE

BLACK

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

Selectshift Transmission

Auto Start/Stop

EQUIPMENT GROUP

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

.SYNC 3

2.7L ECOBOOST W/AUTO S/S

PARTIAL GAS FILL

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

.REAR VIEW CAMERA

.XLT SERIES

.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

.REAR DEFROSTER

ELECTRONIC 6-SPD AUTO

MIRROR DUAL POWER GLASS

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

XLT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE

XLT SPECIAL EDITION SEAT

.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.REMOTE START SYSTEM

.SYNC CONNECT

.110V/400W OUTLET

.LED BOX LIGHTING

.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

.20 TARNISHED DARK PAINTED WHL

.SKID PLATES

LIGHTNING BLUE

6500# GVWR PACKAGE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package

BLACK, UNIQUE SPECIAL EDITION 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: red accent, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates

EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic ...

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic painted po...