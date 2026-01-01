Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a truck thats as ready for adventure as you are? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle whatever you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend getaways and tough job sites. With its powerful 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive capability, youll have the confidence to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way. The spacious SuperCrew cab ensures everyone rides in comfort, making it ideal for families or crews.</p> <p>This 2017 F-150 XLT is more than just a workhorse; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether youre hauling gear, towing a trailer, or navigating off-road trails, this truck is equipped to impress. With 160,515 kilometers on the odometer, its ready for many more adventures. Come on down to Winegard Ford and see why this F-150 is the smart choice for your next vehicle.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE:</strong> Conquer any terrain with enhanced off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and hill descent control.</li> <li><strong>TRAILER TOW PACKAGE:</strong> Ready for your next big haul, this package equips you with everything you need for confident towing, including a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control.</li> <li><strong>VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION:</strong> Stay on track and keep your hands on the wheel with the intuitive voice-activated navigation system.</li> <li><strong>XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE:</strong> Turn heads with a sporty and stylish look, featuring unique interior finishes and eye-catching exterior accents.</li> <li><strong>REMOTE START SYSTEM:</strong> Beat the chill or the heat by starting your truck from a distance, ensuring a comfortable cabin temperature before you even step inside.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Ford F-150

160,515 KM

Details Description Features

$58,399

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145

Watch This Vehicle
14201018

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

  1. 14201018
  2. 14201018
  3. 14201018
  4. 14201018
  5. 14201018
  6. 14201018
  7. 14201018
  8. 14201018
  9. 14201018
  10. 14201018
  11. 14201018
  12. 14201018
  13. 14201018
  14. 14201018
  15. 14201018
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$58,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
160,515KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4HFB01891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPECIAL
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6T8490B
  • Mileage 160,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that's as ready for adventure as you are? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. This rugged pickup truck is built to handle whatever you throw at it, from daily commutes to weekend getaways and tough job sites. With its powerful 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive capability, you'll have the confidence to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way. The spacious SuperCrew cab ensures everyone rides in comfort, making it ideal for families or crews.


This 2017 F-150 XLT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're hauling gear, towing a trailer, or navigating off-road trails, this truck is equipped to impress. With 160,515 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures. Come on down to Winegard Ford and see why this F-150 is the smart choice for your next vehicle.


Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT truly stand out:


  • FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: Conquer any terrain with enhanced off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and hill descent control.
  • TRAILER TOW PACKAGE: Ready for your next big haul, this package equips you with everything you need for confident towing, including a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control.
  • VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION: Stay on track and keep your hands on the wheel with the intuitive voice-activated navigation system.
  • XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE: Turn heads with a sporty and stylish look, featuring unique interior finishes and eye-catching exterior accents.
  • REMOTE START SYSTEM: Beat the chill or the heat by starting your truck from a distance, ensuring a comfortable cabin temperature before you even step inside.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

N6
XB
302A
99P
446
XL9
153
50N
55A
61X
63T
693
862

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
712.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
Selectshift Transmission
Auto Start/Stop
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
.SYNC 3
2.7L ECOBOOST W/AUTO S/S
PARTIAL GAS FILL
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
.REAR VIEW CAMERA
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
ELECTRONIC 6-SPD AUTO
MIRROR DUAL POWER GLASS
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
XLT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE
XLT SPECIAL EDITION SEAT
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.SYNC CONNECT
.110V/400W OUTLET
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
.20 TARNISHED DARK PAINTED WHL
.SKID PLATES
LIGHTNING BLUE
6500# GVWR PACKAGE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
BLACK, UNIQUE SPECIAL EDITION 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: red accent, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic ...
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic painted po...
XLT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE -inc: halogen headlamps w/dark housing, unique console top, unique fender and tailgate badging, unique interior finish on instrument panel and doors, unique single-tip exhaust and unique steering wheel, Wheels: 20" Unique Pr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winegard Ford

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4 for sale in Caledonia, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4 102,000 KM $20,950 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Ford Explorer Platinum 4WD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2026 Ford Explorer Platinum 4WD 19,829 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 38,801 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winegard Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-566-XXXX

(click to show)

888-566-6828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,399

+ taxes & licensing>

Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2017 Ford F-150