$6,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Smart fortwo
DIESEL
2006 Smart fortwo
DIESEL
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
110,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 110,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2006 MERCEDES SMART FORTWO - DIESEL
110000KM
0.8L 3CYL MERCEDES TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
$6495 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
2012 Dodge Caravan 131,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2010 RAM 1500 Laramie 114,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa Note 139,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Email Eagle Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Call Dealer
519-998-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2006 Smart fortwo