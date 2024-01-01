2006 Smart fortwo

Menu
<p>2006 MERCEDES SMART FORTWO - DIESEL</p><p>110000KM</p><p>0.8L 3CYL MERCEDES TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL ENGINE</p><p>AUTOMATIC</p><p>POWER WINDOWS</p><p>POWER LOCKS</p><p>KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p>$6495 CERTIFIED + TAX</p><p>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT</p><p>EAGLE AUTO SALES</p><p>519-998-3156</p>

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 MERCEDES SMART FORTWO - DIESEL

110000KM

0.8L 3CYL MERCEDES TURBO INTERCOOLED DIESEL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

$6495 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

