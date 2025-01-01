Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>2009 HONDA PILOT EXL</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>8 PASSENGER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>265000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>AUTOMATIC</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>4WD</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>LEATHER HEATED SEATS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>A/C - WORKS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>REAR DVD PLAYER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>TOW HITCH</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: system-ui; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #080809;><span style=font-kerning: none;>EAGLE AUTO SALES </span></p>

2009 Honda Pilot

265,000 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Honda Pilot

EXL - 8 PASSENGER - $7995

Watch This Vehicle
12272925

2009 Honda Pilot

EXL - 8 PASSENGER - $7995

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

  1. 1741833106
  2. 1741833110
  3. 1741833114
  4. 1741833118
  5. 1741833121
  6. 1741833125
  7. 1741833128
  8. 1741833132
  9. 1741833135
  10. 1741833138
  11. 1741833142
  12. 1741833145
  13. 1741833148
  14. 1741833151
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
265,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***

 

2009 HONDA PILOT EXL

 

8 PASSENGER

 

265000KM

 

AUTOMATIC

 

4WD

 

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

 

A/C - WORKS

 

REAR DVD PLAYER

 

TOW HITCH

 

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

Used 2009 Honda Civic AUTOMATIC - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION for sale in Cambridge, ON
2009 Honda Civic AUTOMATIC - SUNROOF - NAVIGATION 256,000 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic AUTOMATIC - SUNROOF - 4 DOOR for sale in Cambridge, ON
2008 Honda Civic AUTOMATIC - SUNROOF - 4 DOOR 258,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer AWD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - 137KM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer AWD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - 137KM 137,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Pilot