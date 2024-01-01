Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

183,430 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

183,430KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1SF4A1181686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1017
  • Mileage 183,430 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
