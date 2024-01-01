Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Toyota Camry

194,288 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota Camry

LE V6 6-Spd AT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Camry

LE V6 6-Spd AT

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 11138113
  2. 11138113
  3. 11138113
  4. 11138113
  5. 11138113
  6. 11138113
  7. 11138113
  8. 11138113
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
194,288KM
Used
VIN 4T1BK3EK1BU130682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1016
  • Mileage 194,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2016 Volvo S60 2.5 Premier 4WD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Volvo S60 2.5 Premier 4WD 137,267 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE 71,661 MI $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Camry for sale in Cambridge, ON
2010 Toyota Camry 195,687 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Camry