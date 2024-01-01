Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Toyota Camry

195,687 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Camry

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 11116807
  2. 11116807
  3. 11116807
  4. 11116807
  5. 11116807
  6. 11116807
  7. 11116807
  8. 11116807
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
195,687KM
Used
VIN 4T1BF3EK1AU002722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD343
  • Mileage 195,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Nissan Sentra S 202,270 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD V6 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2014 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD V6 222,516 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Terrain SLE2 AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2011 GMC Terrain SLE2 AWD 165,819 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Camry