$11,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
BASE
2010 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
161,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BK4DV0AW017457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in time for Christmas this eye catching 4 wheel drive Rav 4 in red would make a great gift for a student heading off to school. If you've been looking for a quality vehicle with 4 wheel drive to get you safely through the winter you have to check this one out. It's in super condition inside and out with super low kms for its age this Rav has many years of driving ahead. Don't take my word for it, come have a look, I'm sure you'll like what you see.
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge 519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2010 Toyota RAV4