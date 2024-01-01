Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>HST & LICENSING EXTRA</div>

2011 GMC Terrain

165,819 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE2 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Terrain

SLE2 AWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

  1. 11040752
  2. 11040752
  3. 11040752
  4. 11040752
  5. 11040752
  6. 11040752
  7. 11040752
  8. 11040752
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,819KM
Used
VIN 2CTFLTE55B6311784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,819 KM

Vehicle Description

HST & LICENSING EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 72,680 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE 84,890 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V LX 4WD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Honda CR-V LX 4WD 221,420 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Terrain