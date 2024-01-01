$5,494+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Man Comfortline
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Man Comfortline
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,494
+ taxes & licensing
221,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWBK7AJ4BM376314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 2.0L
211000KM
5PSD MANUAL
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
$5495 CERTIFIED PLUS HST
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Eagle Auto Sales
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Call Dealer
519-998-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$5,494
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2011 Volkswagen Jetta