<p>2011 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 2.0L</p><p>211000KM</p><p>5PSD MANUAL</p><p>POWER WINDOWS</p><p>POWER LOCKS</p><p>KEYLESS ENTRY</p><p> </p><p>$5495 CERTIFIED PLUS HST</p><p>FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE </p><p>EAGLE AUTO SALES</p><p>519-998-3156</p><p> </p><p>VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY </p>

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

221,000 KM

$5,494

+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Man Comfortline

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Man Comfortline

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,494

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWBK7AJ4BM376314

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

2011 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 2.0L

211000KM

5PSD MANUAL

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

 

$5495 CERTIFIED PLUS HST

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels

Warranty Available

CD Player

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

$5,494

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2011 Volkswagen Jetta