2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,274 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

SE * 7 Passenger * Stow N Go * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * 12V DC Outlet *

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,274KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9439560
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR397753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,274 KM

Vehicle Description

SE * 7 Passenger * Stow N Go * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * 12V DC Outlet *

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive

519-650-XXXX

519-650-0326

