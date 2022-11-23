$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE * 7 Passenger * Stow N Go * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Econ Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * 12V DC Outlet *
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
146,274KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9439560
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR397753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 146,274 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
