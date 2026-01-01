2012 Ford Focus

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<p>YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** TITANIUM *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 168384KM *** </p><p> *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br>WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY </p><p>WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE </p><p><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p><p> </p><p> </p><p aria-expanded=false>Although the intention is to capture current incentives and prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee of available prices or financing. The estimated selling price that appears after calculating dealer offers is for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for the offers, incentives, discounts, or financing. Offers, incentives, discounts, or financing are subject to expiration and other restrictions. Contact a dealership sales representative to see if you qualify and for complete details of current offers. Offers may vary also by province. Any payment information on the vehicles has been calculated only for the purpose of comparison and is not an offer to provide a loan. This comparison is based on the current prevailing rates and excludes any taxes or additional fees. The APR rate applied is only an estimate, which may be below or above the rate you actually receive. All product illustrations, prices and specifications are based upon current information at the time of programming. Although descriptions are believed correct, complete accuracy cannot be guaranteed. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including and without limitation to prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images, pricing and options shown are examples, only, and may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, pricing or other specifications. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to the dealership. See Car Match Canada for actual price, payments and complete details.</p><p aria-expanded=false>Prices for the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include dealer-installed accessories, optional equipment physically attached to the vehicle, transportation charges and any applicable administration fees, but do not include taxes, insurance or licensing fees. For all other provinces (excluding Quebec), prices exclude taxes, insurance, licensing and other applicable fees. Price may not include dealer installed options, accessories, administration fees and other dealer charges. All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated and all financing is OAC. Please contact the dealership for more information.</p>

2012 Ford Focus

168,384 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Watch This Vehicle
14421807

2012 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1783781841494
  2. 1783781841952
  3. 1783781842350
  4. 1783781842777
  5. 1783781843197
  6. 1783781843631
  7. 1783781844030
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,384KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FAHP3N24CL359368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,384 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE *** TITANIUM *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 168384KM *** 

 *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY 

WE WILL NOT SAFETY THE VEHICLE 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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$2,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2012 Ford Focus