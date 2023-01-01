$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4DR I4 AUTO GL PREMIUM
Location
Renner's Auto Sales
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
519-622-6371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
149,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10362447
- VIN: 5XYZGDAB4CG165543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,870 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK THIS LOWER PRICED ,DECENT KM.,EXTREMELY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR AWD SUV,PRICED TO SELL,WARRANTIES &FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 519 622 6371
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
