2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

149,870 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Renner's Auto Sales

519-622-6371

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR I4 AUTO GL PREMIUM

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR I4 AUTO GL PREMIUM

Location

Renner's Auto Sales

2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2

519-622-6371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362447
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAB4CG165543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,870 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK THIS LOWER PRICED ,DECENT KM.,EXTREMELY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR AWD SUV,PRICED TO SELL,WARRANTIES &FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 519 622 6371

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

