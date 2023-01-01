Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX/AWD/2.4L/SUNROOF/2 SETS OF TIRES/CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

EX/AWD/2.4L/SUNROOF/2 SETS OF TIRES/CERTIFIED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1675379046
  2. 1675379033
  3. 1675379032
  4. 1675379041
  5. 1675379032
  6. 1675379045
  7. 1675379037
  8. 1675379037
  9. 1675379029
  10. 1675379034
  11. 1675379034
  12. 1675379032
  13. 1675379035
  14. 1675379032
  15. 1675379018
  16. 1675379033
  17. 1675379024
  18. 1675379014
  19. 1675379019
  20. 1675379025
  21. 1675379046
  22. 1675379032
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9576073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - FULLY LOADED - 2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS -

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2012 Mazda MAZDA5 RE...
 208,000 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 90,000 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 162,000 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory