2014 Nissan Sentra
S
2014 Nissan Sentra
S
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
202,270KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP2EL662937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 999
- Mileage 202,270 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2014 Nissan Sentra