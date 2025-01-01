$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
5SPD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
5SPD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***
2015 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE - 5SPD MANUAL
1 OWNER
*** CLEAN CARFAX***
137000KM
1.2L 3CYL ENGINE
5SPD MANUAL
ABS
TRACTION CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS
NO A/C
MITSUBISHI FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY VALID TILL END OF 2025 OR 160000KM
$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 5SPD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX 137,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Acura MDX SPORT - 114KM - 1 OWNER 114,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX - LIMITED 200,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Eagle Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Call Dealer
519-998-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales
519-998-3156
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage