Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>2015 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE - 5SPD MANUAL</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>1 OWNER</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>*** CLEAN CARFAX***</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>137000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>1.2L 3CYL ENGINE</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>5SPD MANUAL</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>ABS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>TRACTION CONTROL</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>POWER WINDOWS</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>NO A/C</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>MITSUBISHI FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY VALID TILL END OF 2025 OR 160000KM</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809; min-height: 17.9px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: System Font; color: #080809;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; font-kerning: none;>EAGLE AUTO SALES </span></p>

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

137,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

5SPD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12102925

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

5SPD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

  1. 1737129380
  2. 1737129384
  3. 1737129390
  4. 1737129395
  5. 1737129401
  6. 1737129408
  7. 1737129413
  8. 1737129418
  9. 1737129423
  10. 1737129428
  11. 1737129432
  12. 1737129439
  13. 1737129446
  14. 1737129450
  15. 1737129455
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT***

 

 

2015 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE - 5SPD MANUAL

 

1 OWNER

 

*** CLEAN CARFAX***

 

137000KM

 

1.2L 3CYL ENGINE

 

5SPD MANUAL

 

ABS

 

TRACTION CONTROL

 

POWER WINDOWS

 

NO A/C

 

MITSUBISHI FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY VALID TILL END OF 2025 OR 160000KM

 

$5995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 5SPD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 5SPD - 1OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX 137,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Acura MDX SPORT - 114KM - 1 OWNER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2008 Acura MDX SPORT - 114KM - 1 OWNER 114,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX - LIMITED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX - LIMITED 200,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage