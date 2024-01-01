Menu
2016 MITSUBISHI LANCER - AWD

195000KM

4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC WITH PADDLE SHIFT

ALLOY WHEELS

SPOILER

A/C - BLOWS COLD

POWER WINDOWS

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER LOCKS

ABS

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOME!

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

195,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MITSUBISHI LANCER - AWD

195000KM

4CYL ENGINE

AUTOMATIC WITH PADDLE SHIFT

ALLOY WHEELS

SPOILER

A/C - BLOWS COLD

POWER WINDOWS

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER LOCKS

ABS

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOME!

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

