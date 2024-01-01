$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2017 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,032KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3BFREV8HW671780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD345
- Mileage 168,032 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
12V outlet
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service
2016 Volvo S60 2.5 Premier 4WD 137,267 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE 71,661 MI $11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Camry 195,687 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
Call Dealer
519-621-XXXX(click to show)
519-621-7711
Alternate Numbers1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2017 Toyota RAV4