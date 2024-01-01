Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

168,032 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,032KM
Used
VIN 2T3BFREV8HW671780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD345
  • Mileage 168,032 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

12V outlet
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-XXXX

519-621-7711

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2017 Toyota RAV4