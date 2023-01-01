$34,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
GOLDEN EAGLE / 4X4 / MANUAL / SOFT/HARD TOP
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG5JL864347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** GOLDEN EAGLE EDITION *** 4X4 *** MANUAL *** HEATED MIRRORS *** EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST *** POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM *** ALLOY WHEELS *** 2 DOOR *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** SOFT/HARD TOP INCLUDED *** ONLY 83083 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
