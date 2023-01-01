Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

GOLDEN EAGLE / 4X4 / MANUAL / SOFT/HARD TOP

2018 Jeep Wrangler

GOLDEN EAGLE / 4X4 / MANUAL / SOFT/HARD TOP

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1686327657
  2. 1686327659
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10048722
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG5JL864347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** GOLDEN EAGLE EDITION *** 4X4 *** MANUAL *** HEATED MIRRORS *** EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST *** POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM *** ALLOY WHEELS *** 2 DOOR *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** SOFT/HARD TOP INCLUDED *** ONLY 83083 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

