2018 Volkswagen Passat

157,031 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

R-Line

2018 Volkswagen Passat

R-Line

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,031KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9338389
  VIN: 1VWAA7A3XJC020806

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 157,031 KM

Vehicle Description

* PASSAT TSI * Back Up Camera * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Cloth Seats * AM/FM/SiriusXM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Automatic/Manual Mode * Automatic Headlights * 12V DC Outlet * Heated Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * Alloy Rims * Rear Child Door Locks * Child Seat Anchors * Black Housing Headlights *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

