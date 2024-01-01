Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Blindspot Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Remote Start! Former Daily Rental!</b><br> Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment. <br><hr></hr>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.<br><hr></hr><br> <br> <iframe width=100% height=350 src=https://www.youtube.com/embed/f_j6xwFmTNc?si=7oFo8uk_uABRbDuO title=YouTube video player frameborder=0 allow=accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share referrerpolicy=strict-origin-when-cross-origin allowfullscreen></iframe><br><br><br> New Arrival! This 2021 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Mississauga. <br> <br>This sedan has 73,838 kms. Its grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Passats trim level is Highline. This Passat Highline takes style and comfort to the next level with larger alloy wheels, autonomous emergency braking, rear traffic alert and a blind spot monitor. You will also get heated front seats, Climatronic dual zone climate control and leatherette seating surfaces. Infotainment is everything youd expect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, App-Connect smartphone integration and a 6 inch touchscreen to control it all. The interior is comfy and well appointed with a leather steering wheel, proximity key for push button start and a remote engine start for those cold winter days. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/ target=_blank>https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/</a><br><br> <br/><br>SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment. <br><hr></hr>PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?<br><hr></hr>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.<br><hr></hr>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!<br> o~o

2021 Volkswagen Passat

73,838 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Passat

Highline No Accident Leather Carplay Blindspot

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Passat

Highline No Accident Leather Carplay Blindspot

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 11103596
  2. 11103596
  3. 11103596
  4. 11103596
  5. 11103596
  6. 11103596
  7. 11103596
  8. 11103596
  9. 11103596
  10. 11103596
  11. 11103596
  12. 11103596
  13. 11103596
  14. 11103596
  15. 11103596
  16. 11103596
  17. 11103596
  18. 11103596
  19. 11103596
  20. 11103596
  21. 11103596
  22. 11103596
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,838KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A35MC018860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14378
  • Mileage 73,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Blindspot Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Remote Start! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.





New Arrival! This 2021 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

This sedan has 73,838 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Passat's trim level is Highline. This Passat Highline takes style and comfort to the next level with larger alloy wheels, autonomous emergency braking, rear traffic alert and a blind spot monitor. You will also get heated front seats, Climatronic dual zone climate control and leatherette seating surfaces. Infotainment is everything you'd expect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, App-Connect smartphone integration and a 6 inch touchscreen to control it all. The interior is comfy and well appointed with a leather steering wheel, proximity key for push button start and a remote engine start for those cold winter days.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Blind spot sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 Carplay Push Start Backup Cam for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 Carplay Push Start Backup Cam 140,075 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident 360CAM Navi Panoramic Roof for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC No Accident 360CAM Navi Panoramic Roof 55,429 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class A220 4MATIC No Accident Sunroof Navigation for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class A220 4MATIC No Accident Sunroof Navigation 53,670 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Passat