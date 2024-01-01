$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline No Accident Leather Carplay Blindspot
2021 Volkswagen Passat
Highline No Accident Leather Carplay Blindspot
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
73,838KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A35MC018860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14378
- Mileage 73,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Blindspot Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Remote Start! Former Daily Rental!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
New Arrival! This 2021 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This sedan has 73,838 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Passat's trim level is Highline. This Passat Highline takes style and comfort to the next level with larger alloy wheels, autonomous emergency braking, rear traffic alert and a blind spot monitor. You will also get heated front seats, Climatronic dual zone climate control and leatherette seating surfaces. Infotainment is everything you'd expect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, App-Connect smartphone integration and a 6 inch touchscreen to control it all. The interior is comfy and well appointed with a leather steering wheel, proximity key for push button start and a remote engine start for those cold winter days.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
2021 Volkswagen Passat