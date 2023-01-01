2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 6 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10035012

10035012 Stock #: 2302342

2302342 VIN: 2GTV2LEC9K1180932

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2302342

Mileage 188,603 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Tow Hooks Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Tow Hitch Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.